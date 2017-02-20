VIDEO: Aviation Art & Pin-Up Festival Held at Museum of Flying

The Museum of Flying, located at Santa Monica Airport which

regularly showcases aircrafts and aircraft art, was host to an event

titled the Aviation Art & Pin-Up Festival on Saturday, February

18th. A number of artists, photographers and sculptors presented

aviation-related works during the early afternoon event. In addition,

two fashion shows were held on a runway set-up in a hall of the

museum regularly host to larger aviation art works. Other local

exhibitors at the event included baked goods by Kiki Made Kitchen,

jewelry by Kirahley Kreations, knives & other apparel by SP Knifeworks and more.