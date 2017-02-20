uclahealth.org
Home » Uncategorized » VIDEO: Aviation Art & Pin-Up Festival Held at Museum of Flying

VIDEO: Aviation Art & Pin-Up Festival Held at Museum of Flying

by: Category: Uncategorized Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Museum of Flying, located at Santa Monica Airport which

regularly showcases aircrafts and aircraft art, was host to an event

titled the Aviation Art & Pin-Up Festival on Saturday, February

18th. A number of artists, photographers and sculptors presented

aviation-related works during the early afternoon event. In addition,

two fashion shows were held on a runway set-up in a hall of the

museum regularly host to larger aviation art works. Other local

exhibitors at the event included baked goods by Kiki Made Kitchen,

jewelry by Kirahley Kreations, knives & other apparel by SP Knifeworks and more.

VIDEO: Aviation Art & Pin-Up Festival Held at Museum of Flying Reviewed by on . The Museum of Flying, located at Santa Monica Airport which regularly showcases aircrafts and aircraft art, was host to an event titled the Aviation Art & P The Museum of Flying, located at Santa Monica Airport which regularly showcases aircrafts and aircraft art, was host to an event titled the Aviation Art & P Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top