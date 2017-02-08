uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Camera Obscura Art Lab Hosts Valentine's Day Card Making Workshop

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the Camera Obscura Art Lab hosted a Valentine’s Day Card Making Workshop with instructor Angharad Caceres on Saturday, February 4th. Caceres is an experienced art teacher, often teaching various kinds of paper crafts among other artforms, and has taught both as a 4th and 5th grade teacher in Portland, Oregon and locally in Santa Monica for years.

 

@cameraobscuraartlab #valentinesday #AngharadCaceres

