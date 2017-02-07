Ace Eddie Awards & Beverly Hills Theatre Guild

With all the awards presentation events around town, (usually at the Beverly Hilton,) one has to be selective in attending or risk becoming a celebrity casualty. One event we never miss is The Ace Eddie Awards, which recognizes the best editing in Film, television and documentaries.

This year the Golden Eddie Award was presented to screenwriter/producer/ director/composer, J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars,” “Lost.”) He also composed the theme music for “Alias,” “Fringe” and “Person of Interest.” Talk about a man for all seasons.

Abrams joined an impressive list of filmmakers who have also received this highest honor including, Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg. Former honoree Martin Scorsese, presented the Career Award to Thelma Schoonmaker, whom he worked with on “Raging Bull.” Scorsese said of Schoonmaker, “I rely on her to keep the emotional continuity of the picture.”

“La La Land,” “Arrival,” and “Zootopia” won big for Best Film Editing in their respective drama, comedy and animated feature categories.

The adorable Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) served as the evening’s host. Kudos to American Cinema Editors President Stephen Rivkin, and his hard-working committee, for putting together an evening to remember.

We were also pleased to attend “Sunday in the Park” with the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild, which honored actors Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin.

Benjamin, who has appeared in more than 20 feature films since his debut in “Goodbye Columbus” in 1969, is a Golden Globe winner and an Emmy nominee. Prentiss, his wife of 55 years appeared in “The Stepford Wives,” “Where the Boys Are,” and “Catch 22.”

The couple also had their own TV series, “He and She,” and their son and daughter have appeared with them in many productions.

Also honored at the Four Seasons hotel, were Marilyn and Monty Hall, who have been married for 70 years. Everyone knows Monty from “Let’s Make a Deal,” but did you know he has received over 500 awards for his charitable work with Variety Club International? This classy Canadian and his producer wife, have raised over one billion dollars for charity. Nice to see that celeb couples like these happily married twosomes are such supporters of charitable causes. I used to write a column called Celebs and Charities and it sure seems like a great combination.