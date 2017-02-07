uclahealth.org
Home » events » Ace Eddie Awards & Beverly Hills Theatre Guild

Ace Eddie Awards & Beverly Hills Theatre Guild

by: Category: events Leave a comment A+ / A-
Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch honoring Monty and Marilyn Hall for their charitable work.

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch honoring Monty and Marilyn Hall for their charitable work.

With all the awards presentation events around town, (usually at the Beverly Hilton,) one has to be selective in attending or risk becoming a celebrity casualty. One event we never miss is The Ace Eddie Awards, which recognizes the best editing in Film, television and documentaries.

This year the Golden Eddie Award was presented to screenwriter/producer/ director/composer, J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars,” “Lost.”) He also composed the theme music for “Alias,” “Fringe” and “Person of Interest.” Talk about a man for all seasons.

J.J. Abrams receiving the Golden Eddie Award from his friend and collaborator, Jeff Garlin.

J.J. Abrams receiving the Golden Eddie Award from his friend and collaborator, Jeff Garlin.

Abrams joined an impressive list of filmmakers who have also received this highest honor including, Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg. Former honoree Martin Scorsese, presented the Career Award to Thelma Schoonmaker, whom he worked with on “Raging Bull.” Scorsese said of Schoonmaker, “I rely on her to keep the emotional continuity of the picture.”

“La La Land,” “Arrival,” and “Zootopia” won big for Best Film Editing in their respective drama, comedy and animated feature categories.

The adorable Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) served as the evening’s host. Kudos to American Cinema Editors President Stephen Rivkin, and his hard-working committee, for putting together an evening to remember.

We were also pleased to attend “Sunday in the Park” with the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild, which honored actors Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin.

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch honoring Richard Benjamin and Paula Prentiss at the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild.

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch honoring Richard Benjamin and Paula Prentiss at the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild.

Benjamin, who has appeared in more than 20 feature films since his debut in “Goodbye Columbus” in 1969, is a Golden Globe winner and an Emmy nominee. Prentiss, his wife of 55 years appeared in “The Stepford Wives,” “Where the Boys Are,” and “Catch 22.”

The couple also had their own TV series, “He and She,” and their son and daughter have appeared with them in many productions.

Martin Scorsese, presented the Career Award to Thelma Schoonmaker.


Martin Scorsese, presented the Career Award to Thelma Schoonmaker.

Also honored at the Four Seasons hotel, were Marilyn and Monty Hall, who have been married for 70 years. Everyone knows Monty from “Let’s Make a Deal,” but did you know he has received over 500 awards for his charitable work with Variety Club International? This classy Canadian and his producer wife, have raised over one billion dollars for charity. Nice to see that celeb couples like these happily married twosomes are such supporters of charitable causes. I used to write a column called Celebs and Charities and it sure seems like a great combination.

 

Ace Eddie Awards & Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Reviewed by on . [caption id="attachment_123999" align="alignnone" width="550"] Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch honoring Monty and Marilyn Hall for their charitable work.[/capt [caption id="attachment_123999" align="alignnone" width="550"] Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch honoring Monty and Marilyn Hall for their charitable work.[/capt Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Marci Weiner

Marci Weiner.
smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top