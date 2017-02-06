uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Protestors Organize In Opposition to Planned New Flights Out of Santa Monica Airport

VIDEO: Protestors Organize In Opposition to Planned New Flights Out of Santa Monica Airport

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

Following the Santa Monica City Council voting in favor of striking a deal with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that will keep Santa Monica  Airport open until 2029 as well as JetSuiteX scheduling commercial service of 30-passenger jets out of the airport beginning this month, a protest was held on Saturday, February 4th in opposition to this new scheduled use of the airport. The protest was hosted by CRAAP (Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution) and co-sponsored by airport2park, The Ocean Park Association, Friends of Sunset Park, NOJETS Santa Monica Airport, CASMAT, SMO Future, North Westdale Neighborhood Association and Venice Residents Against SMO.

VIDEO: Protestors Organize In Opposition to Planned New Flights Out of Santa Monica Airport Reviewed by on . Following the Santa Monica City Council voting in favor of striking a deal with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that will keep Santa Monica  Airport o Following the Santa Monica City Council voting in favor of striking a deal with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that will keep Santa Monica  Airport o Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top