On Saturday, January 28th, the Santa Monica Pier was host to its first Odd Market. This is the newest of five monthly Odd Market events that occur throughout Los Angeles, following a one-time Holiday Odd Market that was held at 5th and Arizona in Santa Monica just last year. The Santa Monica Pier Odd Market will continue to be a monthly event.
VIDEO: Odd Market Comes to Santa Monica Pier
Reviewed by John Boatner on
.
On Saturday, January 28th, the Santa Monica Pier was host to its first Odd Market. This is the newest of five monthly Odd Market events that occur throughout LoOn Saturday, January 28th, the Santa Monica Pier was host to its first Odd Market. This is the newest of five monthly Odd Market events that occur throughout Lo
Rating: 0