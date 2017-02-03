uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Odd Market Comes to Santa Monica Pier

VIDEO: Odd Market Comes to Santa Monica Pier

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

On Saturday, January 28th, the Santa Monica Pier was host to its first Odd Market. This is the newest of five monthly Odd Market events that occur throughout Los Angeles, following a one-time Holiday Odd Market that was held at 5th and Arizona in Santa Monica just last year. The Santa Monica Pier Odd Market will continue to be a monthly event.

@santamonica @santamonicapier @oddmarket #westsidetoday

VIDEO: Odd Market Comes to Santa Monica Pier Reviewed by on . On Saturday, January 28th, the Santa Monica Pier was host to its first Odd Market. This is the newest of five monthly Odd Market events that occur throughout Lo On Saturday, January 28th, the Santa Monica Pier was host to its first Odd Market. This is the newest of five monthly Odd Market events that occur throughout Lo Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top