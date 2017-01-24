Night Of 100 Stars & Art Of Elysium

For 27 years, I have been an invited guest to the Norby Walters Annual Night of 100 Stars and each year it has become bigger and better.

This Oscar viewing gala at the Beverly Hilton will be held this year on Feb. 26. As usual, it will include a slew of past Oscar winners and nominees.

This year there will also be a special honoree: actor, author and producer Joe Bologna. Bologna best known for his roles in “Blame It on Rio”, and “My Favorite Year”, has been nominated, along with his spouse, Renee Taylor for an Oscar for writing Lovers and Other Strangers.

He is also an Emmy Award winner. No doubt, a cadre of other award winners will be on hand to salute this talented man when he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Richard Lewis.

Some of the other invited celebrities include The Nanny herself, Fran Drescher, Ryan O’Neal, Bo Derek, Stefanie Powers and Lou Diamond Phillips. Even The Donald attended in 2003 with Melania. The late Anna Nicole Smith also attended before her untimely demise.

As usual, billionaire clothing designer Peter Nygard will sponsor the black tie dinner, so expect dazzling beauties to be in attendance. As Jimmy Kimmel observed, “Everywhere you look, there are beautiful girls around.”

There are a limited number of tickets available for this star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at $1000 per person.

For further info, please call 310-922-1200. Hope to see you there!

At another black-tie event, Stevie Wonder received the Visionary Award from Quincy Jones at the l0th Annual Art of Elysium on Jan. 7.

This organization, founded by Jennifer Howell, encourages actors, artists and musicians to dedicate their talent and time to hospitalized youths, special needs education, homeless shelters, and elder care facilities. The artists provide tools to help individuals realize self-empowerment though exploration and expression.

Notable attendees included Ali Larter, Amber Hearst, Camilla Belle (who received the Spirit of Elysium award), Tony Hawk and James Franco.

For more information on the Art of Elysium, please visit www.theartofelysium.org