Fairmont Hotels Take the Reins Post Redevelopment

Century City’s Century Plaza hotel will be renamed the Fairmont Century Plaza, when the hotel reopens following its massive redevelopment in 2018.

Fairmont Hotels was named the new manager at an event at the hotel on Jan. 19. Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz said at the event, “I’m so excited that we have a commitment to completely redo the Century Plaza… This is going to be an incredibly successful project, a wonderfully historic project, with an eye to the past and an eye to the future.”

The newly renovated hotel will have 394 rooms and 63 luxury residences. The $2.5 billion renovation project, which is owned by Next Century Associates, will also have 290 luxury residences on the site’s two newly-built 46-story towers, as well as 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Architects Pei Cobb Freed, Gensler and Marmol Radzinger, broke ground on the project last month.