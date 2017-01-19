uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Monthly “Hands on History” Event Celebrates Chinese New Year

VIDEO: Monthly “Hands on History” Event Celebrates Chinese New Year

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

Every month, the Santa Monica History museum holds a free workshop for children aged 5-11 and their families titled “Hands on History.” Each workshop has a different theme associated with an event happening during that month, and teaches participating kids through both a lesson and a hands-on craft. In celebration of Chinese New Year which begins on January 28th, this month’s “Hands on History” event, which was held on Saturday January 14th, was focused not just on Chinese New Year itself, but the history of Chinese American heritage in Southern California, dating back to 1850.

@chinesenewyears #handsonhistory @santamonica

VIDEO: Monthly “Hands on History” Event Celebrates Chinese New Year Reviewed by on . Every month, the Santa Monica History museum holds a free workshop for children aged 5-11 and their families titled “Hands on History.” Each workshop has a diff Every month, the Santa Monica History museum holds a free workshop for children aged 5-11 and their families titled “Hands on History.” Each workshop has a diff Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top