5th Annual Home Run For Kids on San Vicente Boulevard

On Sun. Feb. 12, Upward Bound House will host the 5th Annual Home Run For Kids in Brentwood.

In 2016, the run drew more than 1,500 people and this year expected attendance is also high. More than 35 local schools and the local business community will come together the event, which promises a morning of “exercise, food and fun.”

There will be 5K and 10K chip timed courses on San Vicente Boulevard, a Kiddie K fun run, and an Expo and post race entertainment.

The run is open to people of all ages and dogs and strollers are welcome.

All funds will go directly to UBH, which has helped thousands of children transition from homelessness to permanent housing.

Register online at: www.homerunforkids.com or register on Sat. Feb. 11 at FrontRunners, 11620 San Vicente Blvd. between 12 and 5 p.m.

Parking is on city streets or in a pay to park lot at FrontRunners (validation available). On the day of the race, street parking will be available, but organizers are suggesting to take Uber of LYFT to the race.

Packet pickup and race day registration are also available on the day of the race from 6:30 a.m. on San Vicente Boulevard just west of Brigham Boulevard or outside the main VA gate off Eisenhower Blvd.

The 10K race will begin at 7:30 a.m., the 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the Kiddie K race begins at 9:30 a.m.