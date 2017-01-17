VIDEO: HealthySpot on Wilshire Hosts Annual Pet Health Fair

On Saturday, January 14th, the HealthySpot pet care and grooming store location on 1100 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica hosted its annual New Year Pet Health Fair. While the store was open during its regular hours, the space behind the store was utilized by a number of booths dedicated to all things dog-related. These included free nail trimming, consultations with pet nutrition experts, a DIY dog toy making booth utilizing recycled t-shirts, a best trick contest, a step and repeat and much more. Love & Leashes L.A., which is an adoption nonprofit run out of HealthySpot, also showcased its dogs that were up for adoption.
@healthyspot @whilshire #pethealthfair #dogs