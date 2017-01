VIDEO: Huading Global Awards and Crown Jewels Ladies Night Out

Jan 13

China’s Huading Awards brought out a cadre of celebs to the Ace Hotel in December. Among the attendees was Hacksaw Ridge Director, Mel Gibson. #MelGibson #Hilar

China’s Huading Awards brought out a cadre of celebs to the Ace Hotel in December. Among the attendees was Hacksaw Ridge Director, Mel Gibson. #MelGibson #Hilar

0

Reviewed byonRating: