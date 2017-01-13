VIDEO: Yo! Venice-Day of the Doors

Jan 13

At 5:15pm on a Wednesday in Venice Beach, January 4th officially became “Day of the Doors.” Yo! Venice’s Melanie Camp sat down for a casual chat with @TheDoors

At 5:15pm on a Wednesday in Venice Beach, January 4th officially became “Day of the Doors.” Yo! Venice’s Melanie Camp sat down for a casual chat with @TheDoors

0

Reviewed byonRating: