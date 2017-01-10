uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Fun-A-Day Program Encourages Artists to Create in New Year

Participants in the Fun-A-Day LA program have committed to creating art every day for the month of January, culminating in an art show in February 11th at which their final works will be showcased. Fun-A-Day was originally founded in Pittsburgh as a program to keep artists active in their community, and has since spread to other cities, including Reseda in the San Fernando Valley, and more recently, to the larger Los Angeles area through Fun-A-Day LA, founded by husband and wife Richard Hecht and Amy Bauer.

