VIDEO: Fun-A-Day Program Encourages Artists to Create in New Year

Jan 10

Participants in the Fun-A-Day LA program have committed to creating art every day for the month of January, culminating in an art show in February 11th at which

Participants in the Fun-A-Day LA program have committed to creating art every day for the month of January, culminating in an art show in February 11th at which

0

Reviewed byonRating: