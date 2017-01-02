Man on Felony Probation Arrested After Breaking into Office Building

A 45-year-old man on felony probation was arrested after breaking into a three-story South Pasadena office building, authorities said Monday.

It began at 7:25 p.m. Sunday when the suspect set off an alarm while breaking into the office building at 1445 Huntington Drive, said South Pasadena police Sgt. Matthew Ronnie.

“He sets off the alarm and activates the owner’s cellphone,” Ronnie said. “The owner had a video feed of what was happening at the building and contacted police.”

The video feed captured the suspect burglarizing a business office on the third floor, the South Pasadena Police Department reported.

Officers quickly surrounded the three-story office building and Ronnie said he announced to the suspect that a police K-9 would be going in to search the building. The suspect responded that he wanted to talk to a supervisor.

He spoke to the supervisor, me, and we arranged a peaceful surrender,” Ronnie said. The man agreed to strip down to his jeans since he wore no underwear and come out, which happened around 10 p.m.

The suspect was arrested for suspicion of burglary, the sergeant said.

He is a resident of Alhambra, a career criminal and is currently on probation for felony burglary. His vehicle was recovered at the scene.