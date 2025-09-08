September 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA Quarterback Pierce Clarkson Suspended After Felony Arrest

Photo: Official

Backup QB Booked on Suspicion of Assault With a Deadly Weapon

UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on a felony charge, according to multiple reports.

Clarkson, 21, was taken into custody Friday by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division, according to jail records. He was booked at the LAPD’s 77th Street Community Police Station roughly three hours later, with bail set at $30,000.

Police confirmed Clarkson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but did not disclose what type of weapon was allegedly involved or provide details about the incident.

The sophomore quarterback was not seen on the sidelines during UCLA’s loss to UNLV on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

UCLA Athletics released this statement: “We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson. He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and university policy.”

Clarkson, the son of well-known quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, began his college career at Louisville and briefly transferred to Ole Miss in January before joining the Bruins in May, ESPN reported.

A court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

in News
Related Posts
News

How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

September 9, 2025

Read more
September 9, 2025

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce...

Photo: Lionsgate
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Long Walk

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

By Dolores Quintana The Long Walk is a heartbreaker. A walk towards mortality, as each character realizes that they’re going...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD Pulls Officers From Brentwood Resident Kamala Harris Detail Amid Criticism

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris No Longer Has Local Police Protection The Los Angeles Police Department ended its special security...
News

Supreme Court Ruling Allows Federal Immigration Sweeps to Resume Across Los Angeles

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

6-3 Ruling Overturns Lower Court Order Limiting Federal Enforcement Tactics  The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted a lower court order...
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Second Fatal Shooting in West LA in Recent Days; Victim Found in Sawtelle Alley

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

LAPD Investigating After 33-Year-Old Victim Discovered Near Missouri Avenue Early Sunday morning, another man was found shot in West Los...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Shooting Near Brentwood: Victim Found in Car, No Arrests Yet

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting in West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a man was found shot...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Homeownership Drops for First Time in Nearly a Decade as Rentership Surges

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Rising Home Prices, High Mortgage Rates Push More Americans Toward Renting The number of U.S. households that own their homes...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Superior Court Judge Blocks Demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood Home

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Couple’s Bid to Tear Down Historic Fifth Helena Drive House Denied The Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe spent her final...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...

Photo: Facebook
News

Santa Monica Defends Deputy Fire Chief Amid Immigration Arrest Controversy

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

City Officials Push Back on Claims Voiced Against Deputy Chief Tom Clemo In response to allegations from the firefighters at...

Photo: YouTube
News

$50K Reward Offered in Hunt for Driver in Deadly South LA Hit-and-Run

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Police Say Suspect Fled on Foot After a Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old Nearly two months after a deadly hit-and-run in...

Photo: Official
News

Providence St. John’s Garden to Glow with Hundreds of Lights Honoring Cancer Survivors

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Luminaria Display at Jimmy Stewart Rose Garden to Raise Awareness and Funds Hundreds of luminarias will illuminate the Jimmy Stewart...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Coast Vaccine Alliance Launches to Counter Uncertainty at CDC

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Four-State Coalition Pledges to Provide Science-Based Health Guidance Hawaii has joined California, Oregon, and Washington to form a coalition aimed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Goodbye, LAX Sign: Iconic Landmark Taken Down in Major Airport Overhaul

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Famed Welcome Sign Will Be Removed Over the Next Week The welcoming LAX sign that has greeted millions of travelers...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR