UCLA Quarterback Pierce Clarkson Suspended After Felony Arrest

Backup QB Booked on Suspicion of Assault With a Deadly Weapon

UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on a felony charge, according to multiple reports.

Clarkson, 21, was taken into custody Friday by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division, according to jail records. He was booked at the LAPD’s 77th Street Community Police Station roughly three hours later, with bail set at $30,000.

Police confirmed Clarkson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but did not disclose what type of weapon was allegedly involved or provide details about the incident.

The sophomore quarterback was not seen on the sidelines during UCLA’s loss to UNLV on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

UCLA Athletics released this statement: “We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson. He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and university policy.”

Clarkson, the son of well-known quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, began his college career at Louisville and briefly transferred to Ole Miss in January before joining the Bruins in May, ESPN reported.

A court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.