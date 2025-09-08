Supreme Court Ruling Allows Federal Immigration Sweeps to Resume Across Los Angeles

6-3 Ruling Overturns Lower Court Order Limiting Federal Enforcement Tactics

The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted a lower court order that had restricted federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, granting the Trump administration broader authority to conduct sweeping enforcement operations across the region.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices overturned a July 11 ruling by U.S. District Judge Maame E. Frimpong, who had barred federal agents from using certain tactics during immigration sweeps. Those prohibited tactics included stopping individuals solely based on race, language, occupation, or location. Frimpong cited what she described as a “mountain of evidence” showing that the enforcement strategy violated constitutional protections, including instances in which U.S. citizens were wrongfully detained.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, issued a strong dissent. Sotomayor argued the decision undermines Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful searches and seizures, warning that the ruling could lead to unchecked government overreach.

The Supreme Court ruling represents a significant victory for the Trump administration, which has made aggressive immigration enforcement a key campaign promise. Federal operations in Los Angeles have targeted locations such as car washes, home improvement store parking lots, and other public gathering sites.

The decision comes amid a broader escalation of federal immigration activity, including increased enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C., where federal authorities and the National Guard have been deployed under Trump’s direction.

Los Angeles has become a flashpoint in the national immigration debate after early June raids prompted mass protests, some of which turned violent.

The case at the center of the ruling, filed by immigrant rights groups, will continue to move through the courts. A federal district court is scheduled to hear arguments on Sept. 24 to determine whether a preliminary injunction should be issued to limit federal enforcement actions while litigation proceeds.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, in a press statement, “Trump’s hand-picked Supreme Court majority just became the Grand Marshal for a parade of racial terror in Los Angeles. This isn’t about enforcing immigration laws — it’s about targeting Latinos and anyone who doesn’t look or sound like Stephen Miller’s idea of an American, including U.S. citizens and children, to deliberately harm California’s families and small businesses. Trump’s private police force now has a green light to come after your family — and every person is now a target — but we will continue fighting these abhorrent attacks on Californians.”