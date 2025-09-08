September 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Second Fatal Shooting in West LA in Recent Days; Victim Found in Sawtelle Alley

Photo: Getty Photos

LAPD Investigating After 33-Year-Old Victim Discovered Near Missouri Avenue

Early Sunday morning, another man was found shot in West Los Angeles. The shooting took place at 12:30 a.m., and the victim was found in an alleyway in the Sawtelle district.

The victim was 33 years old and was found near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Sawtelle Boulevard, which is close to the 405 Freeway. 

The LAPD confirmed the shooting and said that there are not, as yet, many details about the shooting or a description of the suspect. Officials have not noted a connection between the two killings.  

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. LAPD is investigating the shooting, the second in the West Los Angeles area this weekend.

News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Shooting Near Brentwood: Victim Found in Car, No Arrests Yet

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting in West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a man was found shot...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Homeownership Drops for First Time in Nearly a Decade as Rentership Surges

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Rising Home Prices, High Mortgage Rates Push More Americans Toward Renting The number of U.S. households that own their homes...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Superior Court Judge Blocks Demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood Home

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Couple’s Bid to Tear Down Historic Fifth Helena Drive House Denied The Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe spent her final...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...

Photo: Facebook
News

Santa Monica Defends Deputy Fire Chief Amid Immigration Arrest Controversy

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

City Officials Push Back on Claims Voiced Against Deputy Chief Tom Clemo In response to allegations from the firefighters at...

Photo: YouTube
News

$50K Reward Offered in Hunt for Driver in Deadly South LA Hit-and-Run

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Police Say Suspect Fled on Foot After a Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old Nearly two months after a deadly hit-and-run in...

Photo: Official
News

Providence St. John’s Garden to Glow with Hundreds of Lights Honoring Cancer Survivors

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Luminaria Display at Jimmy Stewart Rose Garden to Raise Awareness and Funds Hundreds of luminarias will illuminate the Jimmy Stewart...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Coast Vaccine Alliance Launches to Counter Uncertainty at CDC

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Four-State Coalition Pledges to Provide Science-Based Health Guidance Hawaii has joined California, Oregon, and Washington to form a coalition aimed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Goodbye, LAX Sign: Iconic Landmark Taken Down in Major Airport Overhaul

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Famed Welcome Sign Will Be Removed Over the Next Week The welcoming LAX sign that has greeted millions of travelers...

Photo: YouTube
News

Parents Charged After 5-Year-Old Found Wandering Alone in West Hollywood

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Authorities Say the Child Had Visible Injuries and Was Asking Strangers for Food The parents of a young girl found...

Photo: Bear Fire Facebook
News

Santa Monica Fire Department Official Allegedly at Center of Immigration Raid Scandal

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Wildfire Firefighters Angry After Fellow Crew Members Were Detained By Federal Agents Immigration agents disrupted firefighting efforts on Washington’s Olympic...
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized, $100K in Valuables Stolen

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

Police Say Three Suspects Smashed a Glass Door to Break In More than $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags were...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD, CHP Step In to Protect Kamala Harris After Trump Ends Secret Service Detail

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

Former Vice President and Brentwood Resident Relies on Local Police for Security Former Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to...

