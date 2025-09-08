Second Fatal Shooting in West LA in Recent Days; Victim Found in Sawtelle Alley

LAPD Investigating After 33-Year-Old Victim Discovered Near Missouri Avenue

Early Sunday morning, another man was found shot in West Los Angeles. The shooting took place at 12:30 a.m., and the victim was found in an alleyway in the Sawtelle district.

The victim was 33 years old and was found near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Sawtelle Boulevard, which is close to the 405 Freeway.

The LAPD confirmed the shooting and said that there are not, as yet, many details about the shooting or a description of the suspect. Officials have not noted a connection between the two killings.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. LAPD is investigating the shooting, the second in the West Los Angeles area this weekend.