LAPD Pulls Officers From Brentwood Resident Kamala Harris Detail Amid Criticism

Former Vice President Kamala Harris No Longer Has Local Police Protection

The Los Angeles Police Department ended its special security detail for former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, just days after President Donald Trump ordered her Secret Service protection to be discontinued, according to multiple sources.

Harris, a Brentwood resident, had been under local law enforcement watch since Sept. 1, when her federal security detail was officially rescinded. In response, the California Highway Patrol temporarily stepped in to provide protection, supported by specialized officers from the LAPD’s Metropolitan Division, sources told FOX 11.

An unmarked LAPD vehicle had been stationed outside Harris’ home around the clock during that time. However, providing this coverage required pulling Metro officers away from crime suppression operations in the San Fernando Valley, sparking public concern and criticism from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file officers.

The LAPPL said in a statement, “Every now and then, common-sense prevails, and we are happy to report that the Metro officers assigned to protect the multi-millionaire failed presidential candidate are back on the street fighting crime. Maybe Ms. Harris can start a GoFundMe campaign instead of mooching off Los Angeles taxpayers.”

Mayor Bass said, “The plan was always to provide temporary support, and I thank LAPD for protecting former VP Harris and always prioritizing the safety of all Angelenos.”

The decision to end Harris’ federal security detail came after Trump reversed an extension put in place by former President Joe Biden that allowed her to continue receiving Secret Service protection beyond her time in office.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from some local leaders and residents, who have questioned both the federal withdrawal of protection and the strain placed on LAPD resources.

Neither the LAPD nor Harris’ office has issued a formal statement regarding the matter.