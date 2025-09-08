September 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle

Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to your home space.

In most urban settings, access to nature and green spaces are limited. However, with Urban Jungle, a community-centered oasis that hosts a unique variety of indoor and outdoor plants, Santa Monica’s urban dwellers can welcome nature inside of their home.

Task performance, health and reduction of stress is known to improve with the addition of indoor plants, adding a touch of comfort, satisfaction and happiness to your indoor spaces.

Urban Jungle sprouted from a deep-seated love for horticulture shared by the founders Tracey and Mark Marriott in 2024. The nursery is not only a sanctuary of green, but a place that helps people inspire their own environments, both indoor and outdoor, and nurture plant life.

Inside Urban Jungle is a lush slice of paradise, giving urban dwellers access to a unique variety of indoor tropical plants including pathos, snake plants, or dracaena, and Ficus lyrata, or the fiddle leaf fig. While some urban dwellers lack outdoor space, Urban Jungle invites you to adorn the inside with its selection of indoor tropical plants.

“People that don’t have a lot of yard space look to Urban Jungle to add a touch of green to their homes. Whether they are looking for another of their favorite tropical plants, or new ones, to learn and nurture, we have an amazing selection. We help plants lovers complete their collection and make their homes feel more like home,” Tracey said. “We love answering our customers’ questions and guiding them on how to care and nurture these beautiful plants.”

While there are many variables in caring for certain indoor and outdoor plants, Urban Jungle’s expertise in raising plants is community-centered, offering customers valuable tips and guidance on how tropical indoor plants not only brighten your home, but filter and purify the air.

Many of the outdoor plants found at Urban Jungle started from the soil of the founders’ 14-acre farm in Los Angeles. Urban Jungle’s indoor tropical plants are sourced from San Diego and Hawaii. An unrivaled selection from exotic rarities to familiar favorites, Urban Jungle’s collection is diverse and hand-picked for its health and vibrancy.

In addition to its variety and selection, Urban Jungle offers a service to customers when they choose a pot for their newest home addition — potting. With a variety of global and locally sourced pottery in various styles and designs, empty-handed customers leave the nursery with plants, pots and recommendations on where to place them.

“We have a large array of sizes and colors, on top of hand-crafted designs by local artists,” Tracey said. “Our plants and pottery are both incredibly affordable.”

Urban Jungle’s farm-to-nursery selection gives people many options. From exotic rarities to low-maintenance succulents, Urban Jungle is a green retreat for all to enjoy.

Visit Urban Jungle at 3113 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, open Monday through Friday 11 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

VISIT: Certified Plant Growers, the parent company of Urban Jungle, opened a new location in Huntington Beach! Visit 10502 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, California 92708.

To learn more about Urban Jungle and follow its journey, follow @urbanjungleplantsandpottery on Instagram.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Second Fatal Shooting in West LA in Recent Days; Victim Found in Sawtelle Alley

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

LAPD Investigating After 33-Year-Old Victim Discovered Near Missouri Avenue Early Sunday morning, another man was found shot in West Los...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Shooting Near Brentwood: Victim Found in Car, No Arrests Yet

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting in West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a man was found shot...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Homeownership Drops for First Time in Nearly a Decade as Rentership Surges

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Rising Home Prices, High Mortgage Rates Push More Americans Toward Renting The number of U.S. households that own their homes...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Superior Court Judge Blocks Demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood Home

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Couple’s Bid to Tear Down Historic Fifth Helena Drive House Denied The Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe spent her final...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...

Photo: Facebook
News

Santa Monica Defends Deputy Fire Chief Amid Immigration Arrest Controversy

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

City Officials Push Back on Claims Voiced Against Deputy Chief Tom Clemo In response to allegations from the firefighters at...

Photo: YouTube
News

$50K Reward Offered in Hunt for Driver in Deadly South LA Hit-and-Run

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Police Say Suspect Fled on Foot After a Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old Nearly two months after a deadly hit-and-run in...

Photo: Official
News

Providence St. John’s Garden to Glow with Hundreds of Lights Honoring Cancer Survivors

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Luminaria Display at Jimmy Stewart Rose Garden to Raise Awareness and Funds Hundreds of luminarias will illuminate the Jimmy Stewart...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Coast Vaccine Alliance Launches to Counter Uncertainty at CDC

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Four-State Coalition Pledges to Provide Science-Based Health Guidance Hawaii has joined California, Oregon, and Washington to form a coalition aimed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Goodbye, LAX Sign: Iconic Landmark Taken Down in Major Airport Overhaul

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Famed Welcome Sign Will Be Removed Over the Next Week The welcoming LAX sign that has greeted millions of travelers...

Photo: YouTube
News

Parents Charged After 5-Year-Old Found Wandering Alone in West Hollywood

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Authorities Say the Child Had Visible Injuries and Was Asking Strangers for Food The parents of a young girl found...

Photo: Bear Fire Facebook
News

Santa Monica Fire Department Official Allegedly at Center of Immigration Raid Scandal

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Wildfire Firefighters Angry After Fellow Crew Members Were Detained By Federal Agents Immigration agents disrupted firefighting efforts on Washington’s Olympic...
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized, $100K in Valuables Stolen

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

Police Say Three Suspects Smashed a Glass Door to Break In More than $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags were...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD, CHP Step In to Protect Kamala Harris After Trump Ends Secret Service Detail

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

Former Vice President and Brentwood Resident Relies on Local Police for Security Former Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR