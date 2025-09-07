September 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season.

Starting in September, School of Rock’s prolific song-first approach programming is going back to rock after its short summer season — a time where parents and students are filling up the schedule books and planning for the school year. 

The summer season concluded on Aug. 24 with an end-of-season performance, a show that School of Rock students diligently practice for as the highlight of each season. 

This fall, School of Rock West LA and Venice open new class times and opportunities as the back to school rush unfolds. Sooner than later, students of all ages will be rockin’ and rollin’ into the next season. 

“From diapers to diapers, there’s a program and music for everyone!” said General Manager Justin Salmons.

Through School of Rock’s patented method, musical proficiency is built by integrating thrilling stage performance and song-based learning. Music theory, technique, stage presence and confidence abound as they progress into higher levels of the program. 

Impact and enrichment are at the height of School of Rock’s programming as teachers and educators within the school share their lifelong love for music with young learners. 

Little Wing

This entry-level group music program features special curriculum design for children ages 4-5. Little Wing students have a weekly group lesson in which they use classic rock songs to learn about rhythm, song structure, melody, dynamics and foundational music skills. 

Rookies

Designed for kids ages 6-7 with no previous musical experience, students have one weekly group lesson featuring fundamentals like chords, rhythm and song structure. Rookies also learn and experiment with instruments, so they are able to decide which one they want to continue pursuing in Rock 101. 

Rock 101

Kids ages 8-13 have a weekly group rehearsal learning classic rock songs that have been arranged and simplified specifically for beginning musicians. Young musicians learn the fundamentals of their instrument and playing with a band in a positive and fun atmosphere. 

“Rock 101, Little Wing and Rookies are ongoing classes with constant exposure to music. The best thing about our program is kids are going home after every rehearsal or practice and wanting to keep honing their skills,” Salmons said. 

Performance

Performance consists of a weekly group rehearsal where students work with a band composed of their peers to play through rock music’s most iconic songs. Students are assigned songs and parts tailored to their age, experience and opportunity to learn new skills and concepts. 

This season, School of Rock West LA performance students are hitting the ground running with a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath — something that was planned before his death on July 22, 2025, Salmons said. In additions to the tribute, students will dive into 21st century Indie rock, 90s alternative and The Who. 

At School of Rock Venice, performance students will learn Devo vs. Talking Heads, modern metal, music of the DIY Riot Girl scene, Bikini Kill and Abby Road. 

“Kids rank their choices, and we place them into their selected bands and shows based on their choices and what we think is going to help them improve their music ability,” Salmons said. “We look forward to the end of season showcase – everything they learn throughout the season leads up to this moment.”

To learn more about School of Rock or activate your free trial, visit Venice.SchoolofRock.com or WestLA.SchoolofRock.com.

