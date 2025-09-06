September 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Coast Vaccine Alliance Launches to Counter Uncertainty at CDC

Photo: Facebook

Four-State Coalition Pledges to Provide Science-Based Health Guidance

Hawaii has joined California, Oregon, and Washington to form a coalition aimed at protecting public health and providing consistent, science-based vaccine guidance as concerns mount over recent federal changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement came just one day after the launch of the West Coast Health Alliance, which was created to offer residents reliable immunization recommendations free from political interference. Leaders from the four states said the partnership will focus on safety, efficacy, transparency, and access to care, with a goal of strengthening public trust.

“President Trump’s mass firing of CDC doctors and scientists — and his blatant politicization of the agency — is a direct assault on the health and safety of the American people. The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, an ideology that will lead to severe health consequences. California, Oregon, and Washington will not allow the people of our states to be put at risk,” alliance officials said in a joint statement. “This partnership ensures our communities are protected, even amid shifting federal policies.”

The states plan to begin coordinating health strategies by jointly reviewing and adopting immunization recommendations developed by respected national medical organizations. While each state will maintain its own policies and approaches based on local needs, they will share common principles to guide decisions and bolster public confidence in vaccines.

The alliance also affirmed that Tribal governments retain sovereign authority over vaccine services, emphasizing a commitment to collaboration and respect for Tribal leadership.

“Hawaii is proud to stand with our West Coast partners to ensure public health decisions are grounded in science, not politics,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. 

The coalition’s creation follows growing unease over recent federal actions, including the June removal of all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices by the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

For decades, the CDC has played a central role in preparing the nation for public health threats. However, state leaders said the loss of experienced advisors and what they describe as a lack of transparency at the federal level have created uncertainty for health providers, vaccine manufacturers, and families.

