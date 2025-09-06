Santa Monica Fire Department Official Allegedly at Center of Immigration Raid Scandal

Wildfire Firefighters Angry After Fellow Crew Members Were Detained By Federal Agents

Immigration agents disrupted firefighting efforts on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula last week, detaining two crew members in a move that wildfire veterans say shattered long-standing emergency response protocols and jeopardized lives on the fire line. Some firefighters who were there believe that a current member of the Santa Monica Fire Department might be involved, as reported by Stateline.

The incident occurred on Aug. 27 during operations to contain the Bear Gulch Fire, which has scorched more than 9,000 acres in and around Olympic National Park. The raid stalled suppression efforts for hours and left hundreds of firefighters stunned and angry.

Nearly a dozen firefighters and contractors told Stateline that they felt a sense of suspicion and betrayal after the incident that led to federal agents detaining two members of a fire crew allegedly under the direction of California Interagency Incident Management Team 7, led by Incident Commander Tom Clemo.

The crews were allegedly sent to a remote site under pretenses and ordered to cut firewood for a local community.

Instead of fire managers, unmarked federal vehicles arrived, and U.S. Border Patrol agents began questioning the workers. “I felt beyond betrayed,” said an anonymous firefighter quoted by Stateline, “What they did was messed up. They’d been talking in their briefings about building relationships and trust. For them to say that and then go do this is mind-boggling. It boiled my blood.”

Clemo, who also serves as Deputy Chief of Administration for the Santa Monica Fire Department, declined to comment on the allegations, citing an active investigation. Team 7’s public information officer, Tom Stokesberry, did not respond to requests for comment, according to Stateline.

Photos and video shared with The Seattle Times show firefighters sitting on logs in full gear while federal agents wearing “Police” vests questioned them. Over three hours, agents demanded identification from two contractor crews, part of a 400-person workforce battling the fire.

At least one firefighter was seen being handcuffed, while others were told to remain seated. One crew member attempting to walk to his vehicle for water was called back by officers.

According to Border Patrol, the operation was part of a multi-agency criminal investigation into the contractors employing the crews. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management requested the identity check, officials said. Two workers were arrested for allegedly being in the country without legal status.

Wildfire industry leaders questioned the basis for the investigation. Scott Polhamus, secretary of the Organization of Fire Contractors and Affiliates, said the entire operation appears to have been triggered by a 30-minute discrepancy on a time sheet — a common occurrence during wildfires where crews work long shifts in difficult conditions.

Federal officials later claimed the contractors’ government agreements had been terminated, but Polhamus said the companies remain eligible for future deployments despite their crews being sent home.

One of the arrested men, a longtime Oregon resident, has become the focus of a growing legal fight. His attorneys say he has lived in the U.S. since age 4 and holds certification for a U-Visa, a special immigration status for victims of serious crimes who aid federal investigations.

The legal team argues his detention violates Department of Homeland Security rules that bar immigration enforcement against individuals with pending victim-based immigration benefits.