Providence St. John’s Garden to Glow with Hundreds of Lights Honoring Cancer Survivors

Luminaria Display at Jimmy Stewart Rose Garden to Raise Awareness and Funds

Hundreds of luminarias will illuminate the Jimmy Stewart Rose Garden at Providence Saint John’s Health Center on Sunday, Sept. 7, as part of a community event honoring lives touched by cancer.

Organized by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), the free evening event will celebrate cancer survivors, recognize caregivers and patients, and pay tribute to loved ones lost to the disease. Each glowing “Light of Hope” bag represents a personal story of resilience, remembrance, or ongoing fight.

The gathering comes as Congress debates its annual budget, with proposed federal cuts to the National Cancer Institute and National Institutes of Health threatening cancer research funding nationwide. ACS CAN organizers say the event is meant not only to inspire the community but also to highlight the need for sustained government investment in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment programs.

Attendees may donate and dedicate luminaria bags at the event, which runs from 3:00 p.m. to 8:0) p.m. at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd.

Lights of Hope is ACS CAN’s signature annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting advocacy efforts for the nearly 200,000 Californians expected to receive a cancer diagnosis this year. Organizers hope the display will serve as both a public call to action and a message of hope for families impacted by the disease.