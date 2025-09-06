September 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Parents Charged After 5-Year-Old Found Wandering Alone in West Hollywood

Photo: YouTube

Authorities Say the Child Had Visible Injuries and Was Asking Strangers for Food

The parents of a young girl found wandering alone and hungry on a West Hollywood street last week are now facing felony child abuse charges, as reported by NBC LA News.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said the 5-year-old was spotted around 11 a.m. Thursday, walking by herself and asking strangers for food. Investigators reported visible marks on her neck.

Her father, Cody Jefferies, 33, was arrested later that day at the family’s home on suspicion of felony child abuse and neglect. The girl’s mother, April Cordova, 30, was taken into custody Saturday after neighbors reported seeing her return to the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

Both parents were formally charged Tuesday with felony child abuse and corporal injury to a child.

The child was placed in protective custody following the incident.


News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...

