September 6, 2025

Goodbye, LAX Sign: Iconic Landmark Taken Down in Major Airport Overhaul

Photo: Getty Photos

Famed Welcome Sign Will Be Removed Over the Next Week

The welcoming LAX sign that has greeted millions of travelers with its stylish letters is being dismantled as part of a sweeping modernization project at Los Angeles International Airport, officials confirmed Thursday.

Work to remove the massive letters began Thursday night with the “X,” which will be followed by the “A” and finally the “L.” The process is expected to take about a week. Airport officials say the sign will be stored nearby and eventually incorporated into a redesigned gateway area.

Michael Christensen, chief airport development officer of Los Angeles World Airports, said, in a statement, “Today marks a significant milestone for LAX as we continue to innovate, evolve, and transform LAX into a more efficient and accessible airport.” 

He added, “While the LAX sign will be taking a break from the spotlight, our teams and contracting partners will be hard at work on roadway improvements that will provide long-term benefits to employees, travelers, and our surrounding communities, creating a world-class airport experience for years to come.” 

The removal marks a key phase of Los Angeles World Airports’ plan to improve traffic flow in and around the airport. The project will separate airport-bound vehicles from local traffic, add safer pedestrian routes, improve wayfinding signage, and create more direct access to economy parking.

The airport’s signature 100-foot illuminated pylons will also be relocated later in the project.

The upgrades are part of the $5.5 billion Airfield & Terminal Modernization Program, which is slated for full completion by 2030. Airport leaders say essential operations will remain in place during major upcoming events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...

