$50K Reward Offered in Hunt for Driver in Deadly South LA Hit-and-Run

Police Say Suspect Fled on Foot After a Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old

Nearly two months after a deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angeles, police are searching for 24-year-old Sierra Whittaker, who investigators say was behind the wheel of a white Porsche Panamera traveling close to 100 mph when it slammed into another vehicle, killing 25-year-old Emerson Gonzalez-Escobar, according to an LAPD press conference.

The violent crash happened just after 9 p.m. on July 5, at the intersection of 91st Street and South Figueroa Street. Detectives say Gonzalez-Escobar was waiting to make a left turn, yielding to let an ambulance pass, when Whittaker’s speeding Porsche struck his car. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

Cellphone video recorded by a bystander shows Whittaker and two female passengers removing belongings from the wrecked car instead of checking on the victim. When confronted by the witness, Whittaker reportedly shouted obscenities before fleeing on foot with the other two women.

Two months later, LAPD South Traffic Division detectives are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Whittaker’s arrest and conviction. For additional information, please contact Officer Joseph Cha or Detective Ryan Moreno, South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. You may also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org.

Det. Ryan Moreno said, as quoted by CBS News, “It’s kind of sad when you see this video because we believe Emerson was killed instantly, and there was zero concern at all for this guy. You’re just involved in this collision that’s 100 percent your fault, and you have no respect at all for this person or any human decency to walk over and just check on them.”

The detective added, “We’re hoping that today, once we release these video images of the suspect, someone would know her, know her whereabouts, where she’s at. We’re asking for the public’s help in this…Emerson’s family would appreciate it too.”