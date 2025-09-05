Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized, $100K in Valuables Stolen

Police Say Three Suspects Smashed a Glass Door to Break In

More than $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags were stolen from actor Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles home during a weekend burglary, according to police and media reports.

The break-in occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 while Ross, 52, was away, authorities said. Three suspects forced entry by shattering a glass door, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Security footage from the property captured the burglary, and Ross’s staff reported the incident to police shortly after the discovery. Detectives are reviewing the video as part of an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

Ross, best known for her roles in Black-ish and Girlfriends, is the daughter of music icon Diana Ross.

The case comes amid a string of high-profile celebrity burglaries across the Los Angeles area. Earlier this year, homes belonging to Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were targeted. In May, a man was arrested after allegedly ramming his car through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel-Air property, and in February, LAFC soccer star Olivier Giroud’s home was burglarized.

Authorities have not confirmed whether Ross’ burglary is connected to other recent crimes