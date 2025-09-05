September 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Skip the Traffic: $2 Culver CityBus Shuttle to SoFi Stadium Debuts for NFL Games

Photo: Official

Line 99 Launches Sunday With Direct Roundtrip Service From Westfield Culver City

Football fans heading to SoFi Stadium this NFL season can skip traffic and parking headaches with Culver CityBus’ new Line 99 SoFi Express, a special game day shuttle offering direct roundtrip service for just $2.

The service kicks off Sunday, Sept. 7, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans at 1:25 p.m. Buses will run every 20 minutes, departing from the Culver City Transit Center at Westfield Culver City, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.

Game Day Schedule

  • Start Time: Service begins three hours before kickoff.
  • Return Trips: Return service begins at the start of the fourth quarter and continues for 90 minutes after the game or until all passengers have boarded.
  • Note: Departures from the stadium may be delayed until buses are filled to capacity.

Culver CityBus staff will be on-site to help with fare payment, TAP card purchases, and general assistance.

Line 99 is currently the only game day shuttle serving the north side of SoFi Stadium, making it a convenient option for fans traveling from Culver City, West L.A., and surrounding neighborhoods.

The program is part of the city’s effort to provide sustainable, shared transportation and reduce game-day congestion.

For updates and real-time tracking, call (310) 253-6500, download the NextCCBus app, or visit the Culver CityBus website.

in Uncategorized
