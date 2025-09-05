LAPD, CHP Step In to Protect Kamala Harris After Trump Ends Secret Service Detail

Former Vice President and Brentwood Resident Relies on Local Police for Security

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to receive security protection, but now under local and state agencies, after President Donald Trump revoked her Secret Service detail last week, as reported by multiple sources.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it is working alongside the California Highway Patrol to provide Brentwood resident Harris with around-the-clock security. LAPD spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said, in a statement to NBC News, “The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is assisting the CHP in providing protective services for former Vice President Kamala Harris until an alternate plan is established. This temporary coordinated effort is in place to ensure that there is no lapse in security.”

Harris’ federal protection ended Monday following Trump’s decision to terminate the extended Secret Service coverage that had been granted by former President Joe Biden. Biden had approved an 18-month extension of security beyond the standard six-month period typically afforded to former vice presidents.

According to the Associated Press, there have been no credible threats towards Harris as observed by the Secret Service. Governor Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”