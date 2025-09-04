September 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

NeueHouse to Close All Locations After 10 Years as Creative Hub

Photo: Instagram

Hollywood, Venice Beach Outposts Among Three Sites Shutting Down

After more than a decade as a hub for creative professionals, NeueHouse announced it will permanently close its doors this week, citing longstanding financial liabilities that leadership said could no longer be overcome.

In a message to members, the company’s board said operations at all three locations — Madison Square in New York, Hollywood, and Venice Beach — will end Friday, September 5, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Members have been urged to retrieve any personal belongings before that deadline.

Founded as a space for innovators, designers, and thought leaders to collaborate and share ideas, NeueHouse became known for its architecturally striking venues and curated events. Over the years, it developed what leadership described as a “valuable business” that served both members and event hosts.

However, the company said it has been “burdened by legacy liabilities” and, despite exploring multiple strategies to stabilize operations, no viable solution was found to keep the business afloat.

“This is not the outcome we envisioned,” the board wrote, “but we believe it is the most responsible path forward for our employees, members, and customers.”

The closure marks the end of an era for the creative community spaces, which have hosted countless cultural events, screenings, and networking opportunities in Los Angeles and New York. While the physical locations will close, the company expressed hope that the spirit of creativity and connection fostered through NeueHouse will live on in its community of members.

Food & Drink

Popular Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas Pulled After USDA Flags Safety Concern

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Boxes Imported from Italy Missed Safety Reinspection, Should Not Be Consumed. Federal food-safety officials on Tuesday warned consumers not to...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink

Toscana Brings Historic Tuscan Wines to Brentwood With 37th-Generation Winemaker Count Sebastiano Capponi

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

An Intimate Evening With a Five-Course Menu by Chef Miguel Martinez Wine lovers will have the rare opportunity to experience...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink

Health Hazards Force Closures at Several West Los Angeles Dining Spots

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Public Health Inspectors Temporarily Closed These Restaurants  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily closed several restaurants and...

Photo Instagram Photo Credit: @junkhippy
Real Estate

The Iconic Reel Inn Malibu To Say Goodbye After 36 Years

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

State Officials Deny Lease Renewal for Seafood Spot Plans to resurrect The Reel Inn Malibu after the Palisades Fire have been shelved...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...

Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Official
News

Westside Football Preview: Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, and University Hit the Gridiron

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Local Programs Face Pivotal Early-Season Tests as Rivalries Heat Up  High school football is heating up on the Westside as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Deployed National Guard in Los Angeles

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Use of Troops in Immigration Raids and Protest Response Violated Federal Law  Federal Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday that the...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Woman Detained After Four-Hour Police Standoff Near Brentwood

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Incident Began in Bel-Air, Shut Down Major Traffic Routes on Sepulveda The Los Angeles Police Department ended a nearly four-hour...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Beverly Hills Man Charged With Defrauding COVID Loan Programs

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Prosecutors Say He Stole Over $3M in Pandemic Relief Funds Federal prosecutors have indicted Jabari Kadar Long of Beverly Hills,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Deadly 405 Crash Near Santa Monica Boulevard Closes Freeway for Hours

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Officials Say at Least Four Vehicles and a Motorcycle Were Involved All Southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the...

Photo: LASD
News

Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Suspect in West Hollywood Sexual Assault

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Man Accused of Attacking a Woman Early on August 13 Remains at Large Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspicious Package Deemed Safe in Culver City; Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Overland Avenue Closed During the Bomb Scare, CCPD Used ALR Tech in Arrest Authorities in Culver City resolved two high-profile...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, Film

Film Producer With Credits on The Apprentice and The Fallout Charged in $12M Scheme

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Accused Billed for Fake COVID Tests, Misappropriated Film Funds, and Laundered Money Federal agents in South Carolina have arrested a...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Bus Lane Crackdown Coming to West Hollywood Under Metro LA Program

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

After a 60-day warning period, Tickets Will Be Issued for $293 Each Drivers who block bus lanes in West Hollywood...

