NeueHouse to Close All Locations After 10 Years as Creative Hub

Hollywood, Venice Beach Outposts Among Three Sites Shutting Down

After more than a decade as a hub for creative professionals, NeueHouse announced it will permanently close its doors this week, citing longstanding financial liabilities that leadership said could no longer be overcome.

In a message to members, the company’s board said operations at all three locations — Madison Square in New York, Hollywood, and Venice Beach — will end Friday, September 5, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Members have been urged to retrieve any personal belongings before that deadline.

Founded as a space for innovators, designers, and thought leaders to collaborate and share ideas, NeueHouse became known for its architecturally striking venues and curated events. Over the years, it developed what leadership described as a “valuable business” that served both members and event hosts.

However, the company said it has been “burdened by legacy liabilities” and, despite exploring multiple strategies to stabilize operations, no viable solution was found to keep the business afloat.

“This is not the outcome we envisioned,” the board wrote, “but we believe it is the most responsible path forward for our employees, members, and customers.”

The closure marks the end of an era for the creative community spaces, which have hosted countless cultural events, screenings, and networking opportunities in Los Angeles and New York. While the physical locations will close, the company expressed hope that the spirit of creativity and connection fostered through NeueHouse will live on in its community of members.