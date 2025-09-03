Toscana Brings Historic Tuscan Wines to Brentwood With 37th-Generation Winemaker Count Sebastiano Capponi

An Intimate Evening With a Five-Course Menu by Chef Miguel Martinez

Wine lovers will have the rare opportunity to experience five centuries of Tuscan winemaking when Toscana in Brentwood hosts an intimate dinner with Count Sebastiano Capponi, 37th-generation owner and winemaker of the historic Villa Calcinaia estate in Chianti Classico.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Toscana’s private wine cellar. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Founded in 1524, Villa Calcinaia is celebrated for its organic vineyards, limestone-rich soils, and highly rated wines, including a Chianti Classico Gran Selezione that recently earned 95 points. Count Capponi will guide guests through a curated tasting of Sangiovese blends and other distinctive varietals, while sharing stories from his family’s 500-year legacy in Italian winemaking.

The evening will feature a five-course menu created by Executive Chef Miguel Martinez, with each course paired to highlight Villa Calcinaia’s wines:

Antipasti: Torta Rustica, Arancini

Le Marchesine Franciacorta



Chianti Classico Villa Calcinaia 2020



Reserve Chianti Classico Villa Calcinaia 2020



Bastignano Gran Selezione 2020



Vin Santo



The dinner offers a chance to savor both exceptional wines and the history of a Chianti estate that has been passed down through generations. You can make reservations at OpenTable.