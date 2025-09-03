September 4, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Toscana Brings Historic Tuscan Wines to Brentwood With 37th-Generation Winemaker Count Sebastiano Capponi

Photo: Official

An Intimate Evening With a Five-Course Menu by Chef Miguel Martinez

Wine lovers will have the rare opportunity to experience five centuries of Tuscan winemaking when Toscana in Brentwood hosts an intimate dinner with Count Sebastiano Capponi, 37th-generation owner and winemaker of the historic Villa Calcinaia estate in Chianti Classico.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Toscana’s private wine cellar. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Founded in 1524, Villa Calcinaia is celebrated for its organic vineyards, limestone-rich soils, and highly rated wines, including a Chianti Classico Gran Selezione that recently earned 95 points. Count Capponi will guide guests through a curated tasting of Sangiovese blends and other distinctive varietals, while sharing stories from his family’s 500-year legacy in Italian winemaking.

The evening will feature a five-course menu created by Executive Chef Miguel Martinez, with each course paired to highlight Villa Calcinaia’s wines:

  • Antipasti: Torta Rustica, Arancini
    Le Marchesine Franciacorta
  • Insalata: Panzanella with tomato, bread, cucumber, red onion, and basil
    Chianti Classico Villa Calcinaia 2020
  • Primo: Veal Ravioli with butter and sage
    Reserve Chianti Classico Villa Calcinaia 2020
  • Secondo: Fiorentina prime T-bone with rapini and potatoes
    Bastignano Gran Selezione 2020
  • Dolce: Millefoglie
    Vin Santo

The dinner offers a chance to savor both exceptional wines and the history of a Chianti estate that has been passed down through generations. You can make reservations at OpenTable.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Food & Drink, News

Popular Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas Pulled After USDA Flags Safety Concern

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Boxes Imported from Italy Missed Safety Reinspection, Should Not Be Consumed. Federal food-safety officials on Tuesday warned consumers not to...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Hazards Force Closures at Several West Los Angeles Dining Spots

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Public Health Inspectors Temporarily Closed These Restaurants  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily closed several restaurants and...

Photo Instagram Photo Credit: @junkhippy
News, Real Estate

The Iconic Reel Inn Malibu To Say Goodbye After 36 Years

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

State Officials Deny Lease Renewal for Seafood Spot Plans to resurrect The Reel Inn Malibu after the Palisades Fire have been shelved...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...

Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Official
News

Westside Football Preview: Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, and University Hit the Gridiron

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Local Programs Face Pivotal Early-Season Tests as Rivalries Heat Up  High school football is heating up on the Westside as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Deployed National Guard in Los Angeles

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Use of Troops in Immigration Raids and Protest Response Violated Federal Law  Federal Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday that the...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Woman Detained After Four-Hour Police Standoff Near Brentwood

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Incident Began in Bel-Air, Shut Down Major Traffic Routes on Sepulveda The Los Angeles Police Department ended a nearly four-hour...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Beverly Hills Man Charged With Defrauding COVID Loan Programs

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Prosecutors Say He Stole Over $3M in Pandemic Relief Funds Federal prosecutors have indicted Jabari Kadar Long of Beverly Hills,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Deadly 405 Crash Near Santa Monica Boulevard Closes Freeway for Hours

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Officials Say at Least Four Vehicles and a Motorcycle Were Involved All Southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the...

Photo: LASD
News

Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Suspect in West Hollywood Sexual Assault

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Man Accused of Attacking a Woman Early on August 13 Remains at Large Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are searching...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspicious Package Deemed Safe in Culver City; Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Overland Avenue Closed During the Bomb Scare, CCPD Used ALR Tech in Arrest Authorities in Culver City resolved two high-profile...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, Film, News

Film Producer With Credits on The Apprentice and The Fallout Charged in $12M Scheme

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Accused Billed for Fake COVID Tests, Misappropriated Film Funds, and Laundered Money Federal agents in South Carolina have arrested a...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Bus Lane Crackdown Coming to West Hollywood Under Metro LA Program

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

After a 60-day warning period, Tickets Will Be Issued for $293 Each Drivers who block bus lanes in West Hollywood...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Bans ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades Wildfire Zone

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Resolution Restricts Heavy Buses While Crews Repair Roads, Slopes, Utilities Tour buses will no longer be allowed to operate in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR