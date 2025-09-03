September 4, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Iconic Reel Inn Malibu To Say Goodbye After 36 Years

Photo Instagram Photo Credit: @junkhippy

State Officials Deny Lease Renewal for Seafood Spot

Plans to resurrect The Reel Inn Malibu after the Palisades Fire have been shelved following a decision by the California Department of Parks and Recreation not to renew the restaurant’s lease, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. 

The move effectively closes a 36-year chapter for the 144-seat seafood shack on Pacific Coast Highway, long recognizable for surfboards on the walls, clever signage, chalkboard menus, and the relaxed Malibu customers. 

Owners Teddy Seraphine-Leonard and Andy Leonard had hoped to rebuild after the fire leveled the property earlier this summer, but their lease expired a month after the blaze, and state officials have since ruled out new permanent construction at the site.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, which told The Wall Street Journal that wildfire impacts have reduced usable space in the area. Part of the parcel is now serving as a staging yard for a two-year Los Angeles Department of Water and Power project to restore the coastal power grid. The agency said any food service on the property in the near term would be offered through a competitive process for short-term concessions.

While the Reel Inn could compete for a two- to three-year food-truck permit, the owners said bringing back a brick-and-mortar restaurant is “not feasible under current restrictions.” While they have been offered the option of reopening the beloved restaurant in Marina del Rey, the owners have declined and announced that they would focus on a cookbook project and bottling the restaurant’s popular chipotle sauce, according to Time Out. 

The owners thanked their customers, many of whom contributed to the GoFundMe, to pay their workers after the restaurant closed and said, in an Instagram post, “It has been gratifying to discover how many people’s lives have been touched by The Reel Inn. We have been deeply moved by your photos and memories; please keep them coming, as they are buoying us up during this dark time. With love and gratitude, Andy and Teddy Leonard.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Food & Drink, News

Popular Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas Pulled After USDA Flags Safety Concern

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Boxes Imported from Italy Missed Safety Reinspection, Should Not Be Consumed. Federal food-safety officials on Tuesday warned consumers not to...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toscana Brings Historic Tuscan Wines to Brentwood With 37th-Generation Winemaker Count Sebastiano Capponi

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

An Intimate Evening With a Five-Course Menu by Chef Miguel Martinez Wine lovers will have the rare opportunity to experience...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Hazards Force Closures at Several West Los Angeles Dining Spots

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Public Health Inspectors Temporarily Closed These Restaurants  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily closed several restaurants and...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...

Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Official
News

Westside Football Preview: Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, and University Hit the Gridiron

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Local Programs Face Pivotal Early-Season Tests as Rivalries Heat Up  High school football is heating up on the Westside as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Deployed National Guard in Los Angeles

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Use of Troops in Immigration Raids and Protest Response Violated Federal Law  Federal Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday that the...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Woman Detained After Four-Hour Police Standoff Near Brentwood

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Incident Began in Bel-Air, Shut Down Major Traffic Routes on Sepulveda The Los Angeles Police Department ended a nearly four-hour...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Beverly Hills Man Charged With Defrauding COVID Loan Programs

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Prosecutors Say He Stole Over $3M in Pandemic Relief Funds Federal prosecutors have indicted Jabari Kadar Long of Beverly Hills,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Deadly 405 Crash Near Santa Monica Boulevard Closes Freeway for Hours

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Officials Say at Least Four Vehicles and a Motorcycle Were Involved All Southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the...

Photo: LASD
News

Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Suspect in West Hollywood Sexual Assault

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Man Accused of Attacking a Woman Early on August 13 Remains at Large Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are searching...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspicious Package Deemed Safe in Culver City; Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Overland Avenue Closed During the Bomb Scare, CCPD Used ALR Tech in Arrest Authorities in Culver City resolved two high-profile...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, Film, News

Film Producer With Credits on The Apprentice and The Fallout Charged in $12M Scheme

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Accused Billed for Fake COVID Tests, Misappropriated Film Funds, and Laundered Money Federal agents in South Carolina have arrested a...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Bus Lane Crackdown Coming to West Hollywood Under Metro LA Program

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

After a 60-day warning period, Tickets Will Be Issued for $293 Each Drivers who block bus lanes in West Hollywood...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Bans ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades Wildfire Zone

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Resolution Restricts Heavy Buses While Crews Repair Roads, Slopes, Utilities Tour buses will no longer be allowed to operate in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR