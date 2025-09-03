St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers, the resilience of students, and the strength of community. For St. Matthew’s Parish School, an independent Episcopal day school for preschool through 8th grade students in Pacific Palisades, this has never been more true than in the months following the Palisades fire.

St. Matthew’s believes real excellence happens through rich, immersive lived experiences, and exciting, creative learning opportunities, which they deliver across their three divisions. Though students have been learning at temporary campuses in Santa Monica since January, the School’s quality of education remains undiminished. While diligently planning for its fall 2026 return to its home campus in Pacific Palisades, St. Matthew’s has invested in its temporary Santa Monica home, shaping the Water Garden to a lively, collaborative, creative environment that honors the 75-year-old school’s culture of academic, spiritual and character growth.

Early Childhood students experience a play-based curriculum that fosters curiosity, empathy, and critical thinking — truly a “whole child” approach. An emphasis on early literacy stands out.

“All of our early childhood educators are LETRS-certified and trained in Heggerty phonemic awareness, leading to remarkable student growth in literacy benchmarks. Classrooms are joyful, nurturing a lifelong love of learning,” says Kristin Sigala, Director of Early Childhood & Little Falcons, the school’s 2-year olds program.

The Lower School balances academic challenge with play, creativity, and character building. This program places strong emphasis on foundational academic skills as well as arts, movement, technology, and learning through service to others. A key strength of the program is its commitment to inquiry and developing multiple pathways to solve problems. Adding to their momentum, the School plans to launch a comprehensive Spanish language program across all grade levels.

“Subject areas are connected through essential questions, and explicit evidence-backed instruction in core academic skills gives students the necessary foundation to express their creative problem solving and critical thinking,” Maya Kelly, Lower School Principal says.

The Middle School provides a positive school culture and engaging, relevant curriculum.

“Choice-based assignments and student-led projects empower students to pursue their interests, while inquiry-based learning drives instruction across all subjects. The school’s positive culture is sustained through clubs, extracurriculars, advisory, and service programs, fostering belonging and pride,” says Marisa Soulios, Middle School Principal.

St. Matthew’s teachers use proven systems to ensure responsive, individualized support for every student, matriculating them to top secondary schools across the country.

While the Palisades Fire affected nearly half of the school’s home campus in Pacific Palisades, St. Matthew’s students were reunited with their teachers the following week for traditional chapel gatherings, field trips, and outdoor activities, and learning full-time in classrooms in just 18 days, a welcome return to joyful learning for students and faculty alike.

“St. Matthew’s true foundation isn’t found in any single location, but in our shared commitment to academic excellence, spiritual development, and character formation. The past eight months have only reinforced what we already know; exceptional education happens wherever passionate educators meet eager learners, supported by a community united in purpose,” says Head of School, Alley Michaelson. St. Matthew’s is currently accepting applications for the 2026-2027 school year. To learn more about the school, attend an open house, or apply, go to www.stmatthewsschool.com.