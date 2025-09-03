Popular Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas Pulled After USDA Flags Safety Concern

Boxes Imported from Italy Missed Safety Reinspection, Should Not Be Consumed.

Federal food-safety officials on Tuesday warned consumers not to eat certain boxes of Trader Joe’s frozen, uncured pepperoni pizza imported from Italy that had skipped the required U.S. import reinspection. No recall was requested because the product is no longer being sold, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

Product under alert

Item: “TRADER JOE’S UNCURED PEPPERONI PIZZA PRODUCT OF ITALY,” 17.63-oz. box



“TRADER JOE’S UNCURED PEPPERONI PIZZA PRODUCT OF ITALY,” 17.63-oz. box Codes on bottom of package: “MFG LOT: 06/16/25 BEST BY: 08/16/26” or “MFG LOT: 06/21/25 BEST BY: 08/21/26”



“MFG LOT: 06/16/25 BEST BY: 08/16/26” “MFG LOT: 06/21/25 BEST BY: 08/21/26” Markings: Italian mark of inspection with establishment “IT 1558 L UE” on the front of the package



Italian mark of inspection with establishment on the of the package Distribution: Shipped to retail locations in California



Trader Joe’s notified FSIS that the not-ready-to-eat pizzas were not presented for the required import reinspection upon entry to the United States, prompting the agency’s public health alert.

What consumers should do

FSIS cautions that some boxes may still be in home freezers. Do not eat the product. Discard it or return it to the store.

Trader Joe’s Customer Relations: 626-599-3817 (for product questions)



626-599-3817 (for product questions) USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline: 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or MPHotline@usda.gov



888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or Report a problem: USDA’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/



No confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. Anyone concerned about a possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.