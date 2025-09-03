Health Hazards Force Closures at Several West Los Angeles Dining Spots

Public Health Inspectors Temporarily Closed These Restaurants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily closed several restaurants and markets between July 23 and Sept. 3, 2025, after inspectors found conditions that violated California’s food safety standards.
The closures followed routine inspections that monitor compliance with state regulations on safe food storage temperatures, proper handling practices, employee hygiene, and facility sanitation. Violations often involved vermin infestations, which can include rodents, cockroaches, flies, and ants.
Here are the affected businesses, along with reasons for closure and current status:
- The Belmont, 747 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: July 31
Reopened: Aug. 7
- The Upper West, 3321 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: Aug. 6
Reopened: Aug. 13
- Tofu-Ya, 2021 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: July 23
Reopened: July 25
- A Toda Madre Brunch, 4809 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: Aug. 22
Status: Remained closed as of Sept. 3
- El Sazon Oaxaqueno, 12131 Washington Pl., #A, Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: July 28
Reopened: Aug. 1
- Flame International, 11330 Santa Monica Blvd., #B, Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: Aug. 6
Reopened: Aug. 13
- Honduras Restaurant Mi Sabor, 525 E. Rosecrans Ave., Compton
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: Aug. 18
Status: Remained closed as of Sept. 3
- La Playa Restaurant, 1642 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: Aug. 4
Reopened: Aug. 8
- Tomato Market, 10400 S. Prairie Ave., Inglewood
Reasons: No water/hot water and no sanitizing method available
Closed: Aug. 25
Reopened: Aug. 26
- Young King Chinese Restaurant, 3100 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
Reason: Vermin infestation
Closed: Aug. 29
Status: Remained closed as of Sept. 3
The health department advises customers to check its online database for real-time updates on inspection results. Establishments may reopen after passing a follow-up inspection and correcting all violations.