Health Hazards Force Closures at Several West Los Angeles Dining Spots

Public Health Inspectors Temporarily Closed These Restaurants

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily closed several restaurants and markets between July 23 and Sept. 3, 2025, after inspectors found conditions that violated California’s food safety standards.

The closures followed routine inspections that monitor compliance with state regulations on safe food storage temperatures, proper handling practices, employee hygiene, and facility sanitation. Violations often involved vermin infestations, which can include rodents, cockroaches, flies, and ants.

Here are the affected businesses, along with reasons for closure and current status:

The Belmont , 747 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: July 31

Reopened: Aug. 7



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: Aug. 6

Reopened: Aug. 13



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: July 23

Reopened: July 25



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: Aug. 22

Status: Remained closed as of Sept. 3



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: July 28

Reopened: Aug. 1



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: Aug. 6

Reopened: Aug. 13



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: Aug. 18

Status: Remained closed as of Sept. 3



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: Aug. 4

Reopened: Aug. 8



Reasons: No water/hot water and no sanitizing method available

Closed: Aug. 25

Reopened: Aug. 26



Reason: Vermin infestation

Closed: Aug. 29

Status: Remained closed as of Sept. 3



The health department advises customers to check its online database for real-time updates on inspection results. Establishments may reopen after passing a follow-up inspection and correcting all violations.