Westside Football Preview: Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, and University Hit the Gridiron

Local Programs Face Pivotal Early-Season Tests as Rivalries Heat Up

High school football is heating up on the Westside as several local teams gear up for key matchups under the Friday night lights. The Beverly Hills Normans aim to rebound after a tough road loss, while the Brentwood School Eagles look to even their record in their home opener.

The Culver City Centaurs, fresh off a dominant season debut, hit the road again in search of another win, and the University High Wildcats hope to keep their undefeated start alive as they host their first home game of the year.

Beverly Hills Normans:

The Normans look to bounce back after a rough 49–21 road loss at Vasquez. Their next test comes on Friday, Sept. 5, when they face George Washington Prep at 7 p.m.

Brentwood School Eagles:

After a close 38–42 loss at Monrovia to open their season, they return home to play Oak Park on Friday, Sept. 5, offering the team a quick chance to even their record.

Culver City Centaurs:

Second-year head coach will take his team back on the road on Friday, Sept. 5, to face Narbonne at 7 p.m. The Centaurs opened the season with a convincing 41–7 victory at King/Drew, currently standing 1–0 and unbeaten in Bay League play

University High Wildcats:

Fresh off a strong 19–8 season-opening win over Fremont, University (2–0) will seek to continue its early-season momentum as it hosts the Santee Falcons on September 5. This non-league matchup will be the Wildcats’ first home game of the season.