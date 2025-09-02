Beverly Hills Man Charged With Defrauding COVID Loan Programs

Prosecutors Say He Stole Over $3M in Pandemic Relief Funds

Federal prosecutors have indicted Jabari Kadar Long of Beverly Hills, accusing him of stealing more than $3 million in pandemic relief funds through fraudulent loan applications.

The indictment, unsealed in Detroit, alleges Long conspired with others to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration by submitting false paperwork for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud affecting a financial institution, and money laundering.

According to prosecutors, Long obtained $2.18 million for a company called Priceless Preservations Construction by claiming it employed 50 people with a monthly payroll of $875,000. Investigators contend the business had few, if any, employees and little to no payroll.

Overall, Long and his co-conspirators received more than $3 million through the scheme, authorities said.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara D. Woodward and investigated by Homeland Security Investigations along with IRS Criminal Investigation.

Officials emphasized that an indictment is a formal charge, not proof of guilt. Long remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.