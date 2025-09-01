Suspicious Package Deemed Safe in Culver City; Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught

Overland Avenue Closed During the Bomb Scare, CCPD Used ALR Tech in Arrest

Authorities in Culver City resolved two high-profile incidents over the weekend, safely removing a suspicious package that prompted street closures and later arresting a suspect wanted in a Los Angeles fatal hit-and-run.

Police said officers responded about 12:35 p.m. Monday to a report of a suspicious package left on a bus bench in the 4900 block of Overland Avenue. Out of caution, the immediate area, including the Julian Dixon Library and Culver City Adult School, was evacuated, while residents were told to shelter in place. Overland Avenue was shut down from Ocean Drive to Farragut Drive during the investigation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson Explosives Detail examined the package and determined it did not contain explosives. Once it was removed, streets reopened, and classes at nearby schools, deemed a safe distance away, continued without interruption. Police thanked the Sheriff’s Department and UCLA Police for assisting during the response.

In a separate case earlier in the weekend, Culver City officers used an Automated License Plate Reader alert to track a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Los Angeles. With the help of Starchase technology, officers stopped the driver and safely took the suspect into custody without incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspicious package investigation is asked to contact Culver City Police Investigations Lt. Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302 or ryan.thompson@culvercity.org