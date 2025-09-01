Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Suspect in West Hollywood Sexual Assault

Man Accused of Attacking a Woman Early on August 13 Remains at Large

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking along North Sweetzer Avenue early Wednesday.

The attack was reported around 12:06 a.m. on August 13 in the 1200 block of North Sweetzer, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s crime bulletin. The victim told deputies she was assaulted by a man who then fled the area.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 18 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved sweater, dark shorts with a light-colored stripe, and a dark driving cap. Investigators released photographs taken the night of the assault.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau, which investigates sexual assaults involving children and adults, is handling the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the bureau’s toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or online at lacrimestoppers.org