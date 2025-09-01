Deadly 405 Crash Near Santa Monica Boulevard Closes Freeway for Hours

Officials Say at Least Four Vehicles and a Motorcycle Were Involved

All Southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the Sawtelle neighborhood were closed for several hours early Sunday after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle, as reported by KTLA 5 News.

The collision occurred about 3:00 a.m. near Santa Monica Boulevard, just north of the interchange with the 10 Freeway. At least four vehicles and a motorcycle were involved, resulting in one death.

The two police agencies involved in the investigation have not released the identity of the person who died, but it is believed that the deceased was the motorcyclist. After the crash, the person’s body remained in the roadway and may have been struck by other vehicles that passed by the accident.

Two additional people sustained injuries and were treated at the scene. The southbound lanes reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.