Deadly 405 Crash Near Santa Monica Boulevard Closes Freeway for Hours

Photo: YouTube

Officials Say at Least Four Vehicles and a Motorcycle Were Involved

All Southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the Sawtelle neighborhood were closed for several hours early Sunday after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle, as reported by KTLA 5 News. 

The collision occurred about 3:00 a.m. near Santa Monica Boulevard, just north of the interchange with the 10 Freeway. At least four vehicles and a motorcycle were involved, resulting in one death. 

The two police agencies involved in the investigation have not released the identity of the person who died, but it is believed that the deceased was the motorcyclist. After the crash, the person’s body remained in the roadway and may have been struck by other vehicles that passed by the accident. 

Two additional people sustained injuries and were treated at the scene. The southbound lanes reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Beverly Hills Man Charged With Defrauding COVID Loan Programs

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Prosecutors Say He Stole Over $3M in Pandemic Relief Funds Federal prosecutors have indicted Jabari Kadar Long of Beverly Hills,...

Photo: LASD
News

Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Suspect in West Hollywood Sexual Assault

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Man Accused of Attacking a Woman Early on August 13 Remains at Large Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are searching...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspicious Package Deemed Safe in Culver City; Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Overland Avenue Closed During the Bomb Scare, CCPD Used ALR Tech in Arrest Authorities in Culver City resolved two high-profile...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, Film, News

Film Producer With Credits on The Apprentice and The Fallout Charged in $12M Scheme

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Accused Billed for Fake COVID Tests, Misappropriated Film Funds, and Laundered Money Federal agents in South Carolina have arrested a...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Bus Lane Crackdown Coming to West Hollywood Under Metro LA Program

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

After a 60-day warning period, Tickets Will Be Issued for $293 Each Drivers who block bus lanes in West Hollywood...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Bans ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades Wildfire Zone

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

Resolution Restricts Heavy Buses While Crews Repair Roads, Slopes, Utilities Tour buses will no longer be allowed to operate in...

Photo: Official
News

Santa Monica Flea-Borne Typhus Cluster Under Investigation as L.A. Cases Rise

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

County Confirms 106 Cases So Far in 2025 After a Record 187 Last Year Health officials are warning Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook
News

CHP Launches Annual Statewide Labor Day Crackdown on Impaired Driving

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

All Available Officers Will Patrol California Roads August 29–September 1 The California Highway Patrol will deploy every available officer this...

Photo: LAFD
News

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Work Truck in Brentwood

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

Authorities Reported the Crash Near Mulholland Drive On Friday morning in Brentwood, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a...

Photo: Cineverse
Entertainment, Film, News

Toxic Avenger Reboot Aims to Smash Box Office and Medical Debt on Labor Day Weekend

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

Film’s Release Comes With a Promise to Erase Millions in Medical Bills The upcoming release of The Toxic Avenger will...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Voters Lean Toward Passing Sales Tax Measure CL

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Early Results Show 67% Support for the Quarter-Cent Tax Preliminary results released Tuesday night show strong voter support for Measure...
News

Beverly Hills Schools Halt Israeli Flag Display Despite School Board Vote

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Superintendent Cites Safety Concerns After Narrow 3–2 Decision Despite a 3–2 Board of Education vote to display the Israeli flag...

Photo: FDA
Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles County Public Health Probe Sparks Nationwide Egg Recall Over Salmonella

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

More Than 95 Cases Tied to Country Eggs in 14 States; Do Not Eat Affected Cartons Los Angeles Public health...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening of Mr. Charlie’s with Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Vegan burger restaurant with brightly colored decor now open on 26th street across fromthe Brentwood Country Mart. The Opening of...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Pizza Kitchen Debuts Heart-Shaped Pizza Celebrating Swift–Kelce

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

13 Days of Engagement Pizzas, and Return of Hot Honey Flavors California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out a series of...

