Bus Lane Crackdown Coming to West Hollywood Under Metro LA Program

After a 60-day warning period, Tickets Will Be Issued for $293 Each

Drivers who block bus lanes in West Hollywood will soon face fines as the city launches formal enforcement of its Bus Lane Enforcement program next month.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2, motorists caught parking in designated bus lanes or at bus stops along North La Brea Avenue — between Fountain Avenue and Romaine Street — will be subject to penalties starting at $293, officials said.

The move follows a 60-day warning period that began July 1, during which drivers received mailed notices but no fines. Select buses on Metro Line 212 in West Hollywood are now equipped with front-facing AI cameras that capture violations, allowing citations to be issued by mail.

The enforcement program, a partnership between Metro and the City of West Hollywood, is intended to keep bus lanes clear, reduce delays, and improve reliability for transit riders.

West Hollywood’s rollout expands Metro’s broader pilot program, which also includes enforcement on Lines 70, 212, 720 and the J Line (910/950) within the City of Los Angeles.

Officials said the goal is simple: keeping bus lanes unobstructed so service can run on time and riders can get where they need to go more efficiently.