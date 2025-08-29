August 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Toxic Avenger Reboot Aims to Smash Box Office and Medical Debt on Labor Day Weekend

Photo: Cineverse

Film’s Release Comes With a Promise to Erase Millions in Medical Bills

The upcoming release of The Toxic Avenger will bring more than radioactive mayhem to theaters this weekend; it will also erase millions of dollars in medical debt for families across the country.

You can watch the red band trailer here:

Cineverse, distributor of the unrated horror-comedy written and directed by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), announced that at least $5 million in medical debt will be forgiven as part of a partnership with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt. For every $1 million the film earns at the box office, an additional $1 million in debt will be erased. You can watch an explainer video of how it works here, an FAQ, and then check out the official Toxic Avenger campaign page.  You can purchase tickets here

“We spent hours brainstorming how to close out the campaign and, while sending Toxie to the moon was appealing, no idea came close to combating unexpected medical debt for families,” said Cineverse SVP of Marketing Lauren McCarthy. “The Toxic Avenger had his entire life upended by crushing medical costs, so, as Toxie says, ‘Sometimes you have to do something. ’” 

The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor transformed into an unlikely hero after a toxic accident. The cast also includes Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige. The reboot of Lloyd Kaufman’s cult classic is produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Cineverse. It premieres Aug. 29 with a runtime of 102 minutes.

The program works by purchasing medical debt portfolios from hospitals and collection agencies for pennies on the dollar, targeting individuals earning less than four times the federal poverty level or whose medical debt exceeds 5% of their annual income. According to the nonprofit, every dollar donated relieves an average of $100 in unpayable medical debt. Families who qualify will be notified with a letter in the mail informing them their debt has been forgiven.

The decision comes after months of unconventional promotional stunts for the movie, including a Comic-Con appearance, an Earth Day cleanup in Los Angeles, warning teens about sugary soda, and a tongue-in-cheek revival of the Moviefone hotline. Cineverse said it is redirecting the remainder of its marketing budget toward the debt-relief initiative.

in Entertainment, Film, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Culver City Voters Lean Toward Passing Sales Tax Measure CL

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Early Results Show 67% Support for the Quarter-Cent Tax Preliminary results released Tuesday night show strong voter support for Measure...
News

Beverly Hills Schools Halt Israeli Flag Display Despite School Board Vote

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Superintendent Cites Safety Concerns After Narrow 3–2 Decision Despite a 3–2 Board of Education vote to display the Israeli flag...

Photo: FDA
Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles County Public Health Probe Sparks Nationwide Egg Recall Over Salmonella

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

More Than 95 Cases Tied to Country Eggs in 14 States; Do Not Eat Affected Cartons Los Angeles Public health...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening of Mr. Charlie’s with Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Vegan burger restaurant with brightly colored decor now open on 26th street across fromthe Brentwood Country Mart. The Opening of...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Pizza Kitchen Debuts Heart-Shaped Pizza Celebrating Swift–Kelce

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

13 Days of Engagement Pizzas, and Return of Hot Honey Flavors California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out a series of...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver Hotel Celebrates 101 Years With 101 Anniversary Menu and Live Music

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Guests Can Enjoy a Four-Course Meal, Nightly Performances, Trivia Contest The historic Culver Hotel is celebrating its 101st anniversary this...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Chefs Shine at the Manhattan Beach Food & Wine Festival in September

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

South Bay’s Culinary Festival Returns With Two Nights of Food, Wine, and Music Santa Monica, Westchester, Los Angeles, and West...
News, Video

(Video) Come Tour The Willows Community School!

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Sign up for a tour at The Willows and come see what makes our school such a vibrant, inspiring place...

Photo: YouTube
News

Border Patrol Operation at Playa Vista Home Depot Causes Anger, Arrests

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Witnesses Say Agents Clashed With Bystanders as Two People Were Detained Chaos erupted outside Home Depot on Jefferson Avenue in...

Photo: Official
News

Metro LA’s Aug. 30 Deadline for Public Comment on Sepulveda Transit Draft EIR Approaches

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Community Members Can Weigh In Before the 90-Day Comment Period Closes. Metro is reminding community members that the 90-day public...
News

Culver City, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, and Uni High Gear Up for Early-Season Games

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The Centaurs, Eagles, Normans, and Wildcats Face Key Matchups This Week Football season is heating up across our area, with...
News

I-405 to See Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures as Pavement Rehab Project Continues

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Drivers Should Expect Delays With Overnight Work Aug. 26–28, Sept. 5 Motorists using Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass should...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Kobe Day Tribute: Lakers Welcome UCLA Newborns With Purple-and-Gold Gifts

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Babies Received Adorable Care Packages in Celebration of “Kobe Day.” Families welcoming newborns at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested After Eight-Hour SWAT Standoff in Jefferson Park Shooting

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

 Police Say a Man Was Killed and a Suspect Barricaded Himself Inside a Home Hours after a fatal shooting near...

Photo: Facebook
News

Attorney General Rob Bonta Secures Release of $900M in Frozen Education Funds for California

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Trump Administration Agrees to Release Frozen Education Funds  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that the Trump administration has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR