Santa Monica Flea-Borne Typhus Cluster Under Investigation as L.A. Cases Rise

County Confirms 106 Cases So Far in 2025 After a Record 187 Last Year

Health officials are warning Los Angeles County residents to take steps to protect themselves and their pets after a sharp rise in flea-borne typhus cases this year.

The Department of Public Health said it has already confirmed 106 cases in 2025, surpassing totals from the same period last year. The increase follows a record 187 cases identified in 2024. Officials expect numbers to climb further in late summer and fall, when infections typically peak.

Earlier this year, a cluster of cases was investigated in Central Los Angeles, and a second outbreak is currently under review in Santa Monica.

“This ongoing increase in flea-borne typhus highlights the importance of taking preventive steps to reduce the risk of infection,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

Flea-borne typhus is caused by Rickettsia typhi bacteria and spread by infected fleas, which are most often found on rats, outdoor cats, and opossums. Humans can become infected when flea feces enter cuts, scrapes, or the eyes. The illness is not transmitted person to person. Pets that roam outdoors may carry infected fleas into the home but often show no signs of illness themselves.

Public Health recommends several preventive measures, including keeping pets indoors when possible, using flea control products consistently, applying EPA-registered insect repellents outdoors, and avoiding contact with wild or stray animals. Residents are also urged to keep yards free of debris, secure trash containers, and block crawl spaces that could attract animals.

Health officials advise reporting stray animals or signs of rodents to local animal control agencies. “Flea-borne typhus is serious, but preventable,” said Dr. Davis. “We urge people to take precautions by using flea control on their pets, avoiding contact with stray animals, and preventing wildlife from living in or next to their home or property. If you develop symptoms, such as fever, chills, or a rash, seek medical attention right away.”

For more information about flea-borne typhus, visit ph.lacounty.gov/Typhus.