Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Work Truck in Brentwood

Photo: LAFD

Authorities Reported the Crash Near Mulholland Drive

On Friday morning in Brentwood, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a work truck, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The release stated, “Unfortunately, the patient was determined deceased on scene.”

LAFD reported the crash at about 10:45 a.m. on Park Lane Circle near Mulholland Drive. 

No additional details about the driver or the circumstances of the collision were immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

