CHP Launches Annual Statewide Labor Day Crackdown on Impaired Driving

Photo: Facebook

All Available Officers Will Patrol California Roads August 29–September 1

The California Highway Patrol will deploy every available officer this weekend as part of its annual Labor Day enforcement effort aimed at catching impaired drivers and reducing traffic deaths.

The “maximum enforcement period” begins Friday, Aug. 29, at 6:01 p.m. and runs through Monday, Sept. 1, at 11:59 p.m. The campaign aligns with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative.

CHP officials are urging the public to remain alert and call 911 to report suspected drunken or drug-impaired drivers. “If you see something, say something,” the agency said in a statement, noting that one call could prevent a fatal crash.

Last year’s Labor Day weekend proved deadly on California roads: 61 people were killed in crashes statewide, 21 of them in collisions linked to impaired driving. Officers arrested 1,140 people on suspicion of driving under the influence during the 2024 campaign, up from 1,064 in 2023.

The CHP said its mission remains consistent — providing “Safety, Service and Security” to California’s roadways — and emphasized that heightened enforcement will be in place across Los Angeles, Orange County and statewide throughout the holiday weekend.

