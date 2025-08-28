Los Angeles County Public Health Probe Sparks Nationwide Egg Recall Over Salmonella

More Than 95 Cases Tied to Country Eggs in 14 States; Do Not Eat Affected Cartons

Los Angeles Public health officials have announced a nationwide recall of certain egg products after a multi-state Salmonella outbreak was traced to a California distributor, with more than 95 illnesses reported across 14 states.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, working with the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, linked the outbreak to eggs supplied by Country Eggs, LLC. The investigation began after illnesses were reported at two Chubby Cattle restaurant locations in Little Tokyo and Rowland Heights.

The voluntary recall applies to large brown cage-free eggs marketed as “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” distributed by Country Eggs, LLC between June 16 and July 9, 2025. The eggs were sold in California and Nevada at grocery retailers including Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho and Nijiya Markets, with packaging labeled Code CA 7695 and sell-by dates ranging from July 1 through Sept. 18, 2025.

The recall also covers bulk cartons distributed to food-service companies under the same product names, codes and sell-by dates.

Do not eat the recalled eggs.



Check packaging labels and discard or return affected products.



Seek medical care if symptoms of Salmonella occur after consuming the eggs.



Cook eggs thoroughly and use pasteurized dairy products to reduce infection risk.



Salmonella infection typically causes diarrhea, fever, nausea, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Most people recover without treatment in five to seven days, though infants, young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems face higher risks of complications. In rare cases, infection can lead to serious conditions such as arthritis, arterial infections or endocarditis.

Officials urge residents who believe they became sick after consuming recalled eggs or other contaminated foods to file a complaint through the county’s foodborne illness reporting portal at this link