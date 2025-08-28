Culver Hotel Celebrates 101 Years With 101 Anniversary Menu and Live Music

Guests Can Enjoy a Four-Course Meal, Nightly Performances, Trivia Contest

The historic Culver Hotel is celebrating its 101st anniversary this September, continuing a legacy of hospitality that has made it a fixture of the community since 1924.

To honor the milestone, the hotel is offering a curated menu for two priced at $101, available throughout the month. The celebratory spread includes a prawn cocktail, Caesar salad with rosemary sourdough croutons, beef sliders with cheddar and fries, and a coffee crème brûlée crafted with beans from Hawaii Sunshine Orchards.

Guests can enjoy the meal in the hotel’s Grand Lobby dining room and bar or outside on the tree-lined garden patio. Nightly live music beginning at 7:00 p.m. will add to the atmosphere.

The celebration also includes a playful nod to the property’s history: each guest will receive a Culver Hotel trivia quiz. Those who answer all questions correctly will be entered into a drawing for a complimentary night’s stay.

The anniversary menu is available from 5:00 p.m. until closing daily. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are available here.