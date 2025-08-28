Culver City Voters Lean Toward Passing Sales Tax Measure CL

Early Results Show 67% Support for the Quarter-Cent Tax

Preliminary results released Tuesday night show strong voter support for Measure CL, a proposed quarter-cent sales tax intended to fund city services, including public safety, infrastructure, and homelessness programs.

As of 10 p.m., the City Clerk’s Office reported that 67.1% of voters backed the measure, with 3,974 ballots cast in favor and 1,946 opposed. A total of 5,920 ballots were counted in the first tabulation.

Election officials began tallying vote-by-mail ballots at 8:01 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers, where the public was able to observe in person or through a livestream. The count included ballots received by mail or collected from drop boxes that had been signature-verified prior to Election Day.

Processing will continue over the coming days for ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days. The second round of tabulation is scheduled to begin September 4 at City Hall, with final certification expected at the September 8 City Council meeting.

If approved, Measure CL would enact a quarter-cent sales tax projected to generate $5.6 million annually for general city services. The measure specifies funding for fire and police staffing, 911 response, homeless reduction programs, park and street maintenance, storm drain repairs, and services for seniors and youth. It also mandates local control of revenues, annual audits, and public spending disclosures.

Updated election information will continue to be posted on the city’s elections webpage, with major announcements shared via the City Clerk’s email notification system.