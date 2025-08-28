California Pizza Kitchen Debuts Heart-Shaped Pizza Celebrating Swift–Kelce

13 Days of Engagement Pizzas, and Return of Hot Honey Flavors

California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out a series of limited-time menu items and promotions, including the return of its heart-shaped pizza, a nationwide debut of its pizza-inspired baked mac and cheese, and new cocktails.

Starting Friday, Aug. 29, and running for 13 days, guests can order CPK’s “It’s a Love Story” Pizza, a heart-shaped thin-crust pie available in any flavor for dine-in or takeout that celebrates the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, aka “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The promotion coincides with the chain’s ongoing $10 Pizza Days, which offers four of its best-selling pizzas — including the Original BBQ Chicken and Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage — for $10 each on Mondays and Tuesdays with a $20 minimum purchase.

Also debuting is the official launch of CPK’s Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese lineup, which had been tested quietly earlier this year through takeout. Inspired by the brand’s most popular pizzas, the dishes feature toppings swapped onto a base of spiral pasta baked in a hearth oven. Flavors include:

BBQ Chicken with grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, and cilantro



with grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, and cilantro Burnt Ends BBQ with brisket and pickled onions



with brisket and pickled onions Carne Asada with marinated steak and roasted salsa verde



with marinated steak and roasted salsa verde Five-Cheese featuring mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda, and Romano



featuring mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda, and Romano Wild Mushroom with cremini mushrooms and premium cheeses



The chain is also reintroducing its Nashville-Style Hot Honey Pizza, topped with hand-battered chicken, cayenne seasoning, fresh mozzarella, ranchito sauce, dill pickles, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot.

On the beverage side, CPK has added spiked versions of its longtime mocktails. The Strawberry Mango Cooler and Cucumber Reviver can now be ordered with a choice of Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Rum, or Bombay Sapphire Gin.

The new menu offerings are available at participating locations all over Los Angeles.