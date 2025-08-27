August 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Chefs Shine at the Manhattan Beach Food & Wine Festival in September

South Bay’s Culinary Festival Returns With Two Nights of Food, Wine, and Music

Santa Monica, Westchester, Los Angeles, and West Hollywood’s culinary scene will take center stage this fall when the 2nd Annual Manhattan Beach Food & Wine Festival returns September 12–13 at Manhattan Village.

The two-night event, founded by Shelby Russell and curated by chef Neal Fraser, will feature 46 chefs across an opening night celebration and a grand tasting. Each evening will showcase 23 leading restaurants alongside wineries, craft breweries, premier spirits, curated non-alcoholic beverages, and live entertainment in a 40,000-square-foot outdoor setting at the end of Veterans Parkway Greenbelt Path. Complimentary parking will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to walk or use Lyft.

The Manhattan Beach Food & Wine 2nd Annual All-Star Chef Lineup includes:

Event Host Chef Neal Fraser: RedbirdVibiana– Downtown Los Angeles, CA
Chef Erik Ackley: Fishing with Dynamite – Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Vanda Asapahu & Cathy Asapahu: Ayara Thai– Westchester, CA
Chef Jose Acevedo: Mercado– Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Noah Clark: BOX Chicken – West Los Angeles, CA
Chef Brendan Collins: Boa Steakhouse– Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Chris Cosentino: KOAST– Maui, HA
Chef Shaun Dry: BrewCo SocialRock’N Fish– Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Chris Feldmeier: Love & Salt– Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Mary Sue Milliken & Susan Feniger: Alice B.Border GrillSocalo– Palm Springs, Santa Monica, CA
Chef Steven Fretz: Coast Range– Solvang, CA
Chef Jason Fullilove: Saint & Second – Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Ray Garcia: – Los Angeles, CA
Chef Jeffray Gardner: Marsatta Chocolate– Old Town Torrance, Pasadena, CA
Chef Ray Hayashi: Ryla– Hermosa Beach, CA
Chef Jackson Kalb: JemmaOspiJame– Los Angeles, CA
Chef Jayro Martinez: Top of the V – Anaheim, CA
Chef Joel Hammond: Uchi West Hollywood – West Hollywood, CA
Chef Dennis Horton: California Surf ClubBeachLife FestivalBeachLife Grotto – Redondo Beach, CA
Chef Stephanie Izard: Girl & the Goat – Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA
Chef Thomas & Vanessa Tilaka Kalb: Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery – Pasadena, CA
Chef Antonia Lofaso: Black Market Liquor BarScopa Italian RootsDAMA– Los Angeles, CA
Chef Raphael Lunetta: Lunetta – Santa Monica, CA
Chef David LeFevre: Fishing with DynamiteMB PostThe Arthur JAttaGirl– Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, CA
Chef Alice Mai: AttaGirl– Hermosa Beach, CA
Chef Chris Park: The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, CA
Chef Michael Reed: Poppy + RosePoppy & Seed – Downtown Los Angeles, Anaheim, CA
Chef Steve Samson: RossobluSuperfine– Downtown Los Angeles, CA
Chef Frank Ryan Saporito: Wife and the Somm– Glassell Park, CA
Chef Warren Schwartz: Magpies Softserve– Highland Park, Silver Lake, Tarzana, CA
Chef Alex Seidel: Mercantile Dining & ProvisionsFruition– Denver, CO
Chef Jimmy Shaw: Loteria Grill– Los Angeles, CA
Chef Bret Thompson: Pez CantinaPez Coastal Kitchen – Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, CA
Chef Dustin Trani: J. Trani’sTrani’s Dockside Station– San Pedro, CA
Chef Sherry Yard: Bakery by the Yard– Manhattan Beach, CA

This year’s partners include Delta Air Lines, Infiniti of South Bay, westdrift Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Village, San Pellegrino, Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove, T-Mobile, Lyft, and several local businesses.

Proceeds will benefit the Culinary Careers Program (CCP), a nonprofit co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson that equips underserved high school students with culinary, job, and life skills in cities nationwide, including Los Angeles.

Tickets are available now at www.ManhattanBeachFoodandWine.com. VIP entry begins at 6 p.m., with general admission from 7–10 p.m. The event is limited to guests 21 and o

